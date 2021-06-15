Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.15.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Among those who'll suffer most from Republican-imposed voting restrictions: disabled voters. The New York Times reported yesterday that GOP bills in many states "would restrict voting methods and accommodations that people with disabilities are disproportionately likely to rely on."

* The Associated Press ran an unsettling report over the weekend, noting the high number of local election officials who are "quitting or retiring" in the face of right-wing threats and/or Republican-imposed punishments for possible mistakes.

* Donald Trump's political operation is warning Republicans not to pretend to have endorsements from the former president. Politico reported, "[S]ome candidates are taking it too far — and Trump and his team are aggressively letting them know it."

* Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) was sworn in last night as Congress' newest member. As a result, the House Democratic majority now has 220 members, while the Republican minority has 211. There are four vacancies -- two from Democratic districts, two from Republican districts.

* The Democratic National Committee unveiled a new online video yesterday, emphasizing the degree to which President Biden has better relationships with U.S. allies than Donald Trump.

* Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said yesterday that he doesn't want to intervene in Republican U.S. Senate primary races in 2022, but the Senate Leadership Fund will get involved "if necessary" because he wants nominees who "appeal to the general election audience."

* Dennis Kucinich (D) has been Cleveland's mayor, a congressman, and an unsuccessful presidential candidate, and now, at age 74, he hopes to be Cleveland's mayor once more. Kucinich, who was first elected to the mayor's office in 1977 at age 31, will be one of several candidates running in September's non-partisan primary.

* Bridget Anne Kelly, perhaps best known for writing the "time for traffic problems in Fort Lee" email in the Birdgegate scandal, is now the Republican nominee for Bergen County clerk in New Jersey.