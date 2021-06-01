Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.1.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Election Day in New Mexico's 1st congressional district, where state Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) and state Sen. Mark Moores (R) are competing to fill Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's former U.S. House seat. Local polls close at 7:00 p.m. (M.T.).

* With Iowa's position as the Democrats' first presidential nominating contest in jeopardy, can Nevada leapfrog to the front of the pack? The state's Democratic-led legislature is advancing a bill to do exactly that.

* At some point today, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried -- the state's only Democrat elected to statewide office -- is expected to kick off her 2022 gubernatorial campaign against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

* Jim Lamon, a Republican U.S. Senate hopeful in Arizona, appears to have bought ad time on Fox News in the New Jersey cable market, specifically in the hopes of having Donald Trump see the commercials.

* The National Republican Congressional Committee's new fundraising pitch includes a pre-checked box for monthly recuring donations, alongside text that reads, "If you UNCHECK this box, I'll be forced to tell them you've deserted Trump for Socialism."

* A group of former Trump campaign veterans have formed a new group, called the America Strong PAC, which intends to target the House Republicans who voted for Trump's second impeachment in January. The outfit's website refers to the pro-impeachment GOP members as "the ten pretenders," and the PAC's website includes an attack ad targeting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

* Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (D) last week kicked off her gubernatorial campaign, and if successful, she would be the first Latina governor in New England history.