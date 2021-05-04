Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.4.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Inching further from subtlety, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Fox News this morning that he's spoken to GOP members who are "concerned" about House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) "ability to carry out the job."

* Soon after, the Wyoming congresswoman's office responded to McCarthy's comments, telling an NBC News reporter, "This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue."

* The National Republican Congressional Committee added 10 House Democrats to its 2022 target list, and as Roll Call noted, "All 10 of the incumbent Democrats represent states, such as California and New York, that are set to lose a House seat thanks to the 2020 census, which will shift the balance of congressional seats for the next decade."

* In the Lone Star State, a new University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll found President Biden with a 44% approval rating in the state. That's not an overwhelming level of support, but according to this survey, the Democratic president has a slightly higher approval rating than a variety of Texas Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Sen. John Cornyn.

* Speaking of Texas, the New York Times reports that a group of large corporations -- including Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, and Patagonia -- is planning to issue a joint statement today "calling for expanded voting access in Texas, wading into the contentious debate over Republican legislators' proposed new restrictions on balloting after weeks of relative silence from the business community in the state."

* NBC News reported yesterday that the progressive group End Citizens United is launching a $12 million ad campaign in support of the Democrats' "For the People Act," currently pending in the Senate. This spot, for example, is expected to run nationally, and there will be separate ads aired in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, and West Virginia.

* Ahead of another possible presidential campaign, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was asked over the weekend what letter grade he would give Donald Trump's presidency. The former governor, reflected on the twice-impeached, one-term Republican, said, "Oh, listen, overall I give [Trump] an A."