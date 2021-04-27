Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.27.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Census-based reapportionment numbers were released yesterday, which will move seven seats across 13 states. Texas will gain two seats in the U.S. House, while Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Florida, and North Carolina will get one each. On the other side, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, California, and New York will each lose a seat.

* On a related note, it's worth emphasizing that New York fell just 89 people short of keeping the size of its current congressional delegation intact.

* In California, it's been widely assumed that the recall campaign against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) would move forward, and now we know for sure that it will.

* With only a few days remaining before the congressional special election in Texas' 6th district, Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Susan Wright (R), who's running to succeed her late husband, the late Rep. Ron Wright (R). The first round of balloting will be this Saturday, followed by a May 24 runoff if no one reaches 50% of the vote.

* In North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of the state Supreme Court, launched a Democratic U.S. Senate campaign. She's running to succeed Sen. Richard Burr (R), who's retiring.

* Ohio will soon have two vacant congressional seats -- one Republican seat and one Democratic seat -- leading Gov. Mike DeWine (R) to announce the schedule for the upcoming special elections. Primaries in both districts will be held on Aug. 3, followed by a Nov. 2 general election.

* And in Arkansas' gubernatorial race, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders raised an amazing $4.8 million in just eight weeks, which reportedly represents a record for any statewide race in Arkansas history. Roughly two-thirds of her support came from outside the state.