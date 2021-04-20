Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.20.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In keeping with national trends, Montana's Republican-led state government has ended same-day voter registration and changed the state's voter-ID law to exclude student ID cards. The new restrictions were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) yesterday.

* The Republican National Committee raised nearly $17.8 million in March, and according to a report in The Hill, that's the RNC's "best March off-cycle fundraising haul and its third-best March total ever." Their Democratic counterparts have not yet released their March totals.

* Speaking of the DNC, the Democratic National Committee yesterday released a new 30-second television ad, touting President Joe Biden's early successes. It's part of a six-figure ad buy, which will reportedly air "nationally on cable and more widely on broadcast stations in key battleground states."

* Though I'd forgotten this appeal even existed, the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday declined to hear Pennsylvania Republicans' case about the state's deadline for 2020 mail-in ballots.

* In Maryland, John King, who served as Barack Obama's final Education secretary, launched a Democratic gubernatorial campaign this morning. King's kickoff video leans heavily on praise from the former president.

* In south Florida, the field of Democrats vying to replace the late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D) keeps growing, with two state legislators -- state Sen. Perry Thurston and state Rep. Bobby DuBose -- joining the race this week. This will have ripple effects in Tallahassee, since they'll give up their current seats to run in the congressional special election.

* Asked about his 2024 plans, Donald Trump told Fox News yesterday, "I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don't want to really talk about it yet, it's a little too soon." If rhetoric like this is intended to freeze the field and/or scare off would-be Republican contenders, it doesn't appear to be working.