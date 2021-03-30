Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.30.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Kelly Tshibaka, who led the Alaska Department of Administration for two years, resigned this week in order to launch a Republican U.S. Senate campaign -- taking on incumbent Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the process. Alaskans will vote next year in a top-four primary, followed by a ranked-choice general election.

* On a related note, several members of Donald Trump's political operation have already joined Tshibaka's Alaska campaign team. The former president has said defeating Murkowski is one of his top 2022 priorities.

* In Arizona, state Rep. Mark Finchem (R) helped lead the fight to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 defeat in the state. Despite cultivating a reputation for peddling election falsehoods, Finchem moved forward yesterday with plans to run for Arizona's secretary of state office, which would put him in charge of overseeing the 2024 presidential election in the Grand Canyon State.

* On a related note, Rep. Jody Hice (R), who's running for Georgia's secretary of state office, continues to make "a series of false claims" about the 2020 election. Hice nevertheless recently picked up Trump's endorsement in the 2022 race against incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

* New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is scheduled to sign an expansion of in-person early voting in his state today. The New York Times noted, "It will be done in a ceremony laden with symbolism: Mr. Murphy will be joined on Tuesday in a videoconference by Stacey Abrams."

* Sherry Vill yesterday became the latest woman to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of misconduct, describing a 2017 incident in which he allegedly "grabbed her by her face, gave her unwanted kisses and appeared to come on to her in front of her son while touring flood damage on her property."

* And Lara Trump, ahead of a possible Republican U.S. Senate campaign in North Carolina next year, is now a paid Fox News contributor. A daughter-in-law to the former president, Lara Trump has worked as a personal trainer and a producer for a tabloid television program, but has not previously sought or held elected office.