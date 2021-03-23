Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.23.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As expected, Rep. Mo Brooks (R) launched his latest U.S. Senate campaign in Alabama last night. Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller appeared at the kickoff event, and told locals he envied them because they'll be able to vote for the far-right congressman.

* While Congress has never been an especially popular institution, Gallup's newest report found Congress' approval rating reaching a 12-year high. (Note to lawmakers: doing popular things tends to make you more popular.)

* To the surprise of no one, Donald Trump quickly threw his public support behind Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) in his new primary campaign against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The Associated Press noted, "Trump's endorsement marks his most direct attempt at retribution against those he blames for his loss."

* With the Senate confirming Marty Walsh yesterday as the nation's new Labor secretary, Boston has a new mayor: Kim Janey (D). She is the city's first Black mayor and Boston's first woman mayor, and Janey will have to decide relatively soon whether she intends to seek a full term of her own this fall.

* Vanita Gupta, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as associate attorney general, has such fierce opponents on the right that conservatives are airing attack ads targeting her, some of which are apparently airing during NCAA basketball games.

* Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe (R) was eyeing his state's open U.S. Senate race, but as the Republican field has grown, Kehoe has decided he'll run for governor in 2024 instead.

* And Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump's 2020 campaign, caused a bit of a stir this week when he said the former president will launch his own social-media platform in a few months. Given Miller's track record, and Trump's own history, I find this extremely difficult to believe, but I suppose we'll see soon enough.