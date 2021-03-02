Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.2.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Georgia, the Republican-led state House yesterday approved a new voter-suppression measure that would, among other things, make absentee-voting more difficult, limit ballot drop boxes, and curtail early voting.

* The Office of Congressional Ethics yesterday said in a report yesterday that there is "substantial reason to believe" that Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) misused his campaign and congressional resources. If the allegations are true, they raise legal risks for the Mississippi Republican.

* While some turnover in congressional staff is common, Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) has already lost her chief of staff, communications director, and legislative director. The Texas Republican has only been a member of Congress for two months.

* The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hopes to capitalize politically on Republican opposition to the popular COVID relief package, preparing a new round of advertising targeting vulnerable GOP incumbents who voted against the bill.

* On a related note, the DCCC yesterday announced the 32 incumbents who'll be part of the party's Frontline program: vulnerable Democratic incumbent's who'll receive extra support ahead of next year's midterm elections.

* While Donald Trump has vowed to try to end Sen. Lisa Murkowski's (R-Alaska) career, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said yesterday the party will support her re-election effort next year.

* And in Georgia's 14th congressional district, Marcus Flowers, a Army veteran, became the fourth Democrat to announce plans to take on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R) next year. They face tough odds: this is among the region's "reddest" districts.