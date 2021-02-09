Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.9.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though her far-right record helped derail her career in 2018, former Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) is now returning to Congress following a lengthy vote count. Outgoing Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.) officially conceded the race yesterday.

* True to form, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) launched a new fundraising drive yesterday, asking supporters to send him more money because the Senate is holding another impeachment trial for Donald Trump.

* In California, Republican John Cox lost badly in his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, but yesterday, he announced that he's trying again. As an Associated Press report noted, "Cox will be a candidate in the proposed recall election that threatens to oust Newsom this year, if it qualifies for the ballot, or will run against [incumbent Gov. Gavin] Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022."

* With just nine months remaining before Election Day in Virginia, the Associated Press took a closer look yesterday at state Sen. Amanda Chase, one of the Republican Party's top gubernatorial candidates: "In an interview, Chase declined to disavow QAnon, questioned her colleagues' mental health after they questioned hers in floor speeches last week and refused to say that Trump lost the November election.... In December, she called on Trump to declare martial law rather than leave office."

* Disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) hinted last week that he might take on incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt (R) in a primary next year, arguing that the incumbent senator isn't far enough to the right.

* On a related note, Roy Blunt picked up a Democratic rival yesterday, with former Missouri state Sen. Scott Sifton (D) launching his statewide bid. Blunt was re-elected in 2016 by only three points, following a much-stronger-than-expected campaign from Jason Kander (D).

* And on the heels of his nine-point defeat four months ago, former Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) is taking steps to remain politically relevant, joining the board of the National Victory Action Fund (NVAF), new super PAC that hopes to elect more congressional Republicans.