Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.2.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched a new ad campaign this week, tying Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and her crackpot conspiracy theories to eight of her House Republican colleagues. Among the eight: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who hasn't yet acted to deal with his new, extremist colleague.

* It's not clear when, exactly, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will next face voters -- either in 2022 or sooner if a Republican recall effort gains traction -- but when he does, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R) will run against him.

* In Georgia yesterday, Republican state lawmakers introduced a package of election "reforms" that would, among other things, ban ballot drop boxes and no-excuse absentee voting in the state. The only reason to do this, of course, is to make it harder for Georgians to participate in their own democracy. It is not to address concerns about election fraud, because as the state's Republican officials have already made clear, Georgia didn't have any meaningful concerns about election fraud.

* Though the Democratic National Committee's finances have struggled in recent years, the New York Times reports that the DNC ended 2020 with $38.8 million in the bank -- a total that will soon climb to roughly $75 million thanks to leftover funds from the party's joint operations with the Biden campaign last year.

* To the surprise of no one, Rep. Tim Ryan (D) is reportedly poised to launch a U.S. Senate campaign in Ohio. The Democratic congressman recently received encouragement to run for the state's open Senate seat from, among others, Hillary Clinton.

* According to an "autopsy" written by Donald Trump's pollster, the Republican lost in 2020 because of his reputation for dishonesty and failures in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

* Even now, halfway through his first term, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) still routinely argues that Florida election laws were violated the year he won, and "they" found "95,000 votes after election night." No matter how many times he repeats the claim, it still isn't true.