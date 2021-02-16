Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.16.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In keeping with the recent trend, North Carolina's Republican Party voted unanimously last night to formally censure Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) for voting to convict Donald Trump in last week's impeachment trial. The incumbent senator, who's retiring next year, called it a "truly sad day" for the GOP, adding, "My party's leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation."

* Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), haunted by corruption allegations ahead of his defeat last month, is apparently eyeing a comeback: the Georgia Republican filed the paperwork yesterday to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) next year.

* Democratic officials in Nevada are moving forward with plans to replace their presidential caucus with a primary. Just as importantly, the state assembly is eyeing a proposal to make Nevada the nation's first presidential nominating contest, replacing Iowa.

* Speaking of Iowa, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) hasn't yet said whether he intends to run for re-election next year, but some are growing impatient waiting for his announcement: state Sen. Jim Carlin (R) launched a campaign for Grassley's seat yesterday. The incumbent Republican, for what it's worth, will be 89 years old on Election Day 2022.

* In Kentucky, the Republican-led legislature is eyeing a proposal that would prevent Gov. Andy Beshear (D) from filling a U.S. Senate vacancy, should one arise. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), who will turn 79 this week, has endorsed the state legislation.

* And in Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson's (R) term ends next year, a coalition of labor advocates and progressive activists are launching a $1 million ad campaign, pressing the Republican incumbent to support the Democratic COVID relief package. Johnson has not yet said whether he intends to run for a third term.