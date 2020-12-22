Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.22.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Prosecutors in the Philadelphia area finally identified someone who cast a fraudulent vote. Not surprisingly, he was caught and charged, but unfortunately for Republicans, the accused cast the illegal ballots for Donald Trump.

* In Georgia, where SurveyUSA had a pretty good pre-election poll, the same outlet released the results of a new statewide survey this morning. SurveyUSA found Jon Ossoff (D) leading incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R), 51% to 46%, and Raphael Warnock (D) ahead of appointed incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), 52% to 45%. No other recent poll has showed the Democratic challengers with advantages this large. The runoff elections are two weeks from today.

* If you're waiting for a lot of other polling data to come out before Georgia's runoffs, it's probably best to lower expectations. Politico reported yesterday, "Some of the most prolific, best-regarded media and academic pollsters told Politico they have no plans to conduct pre-election surveys in Georgia."

* Vice President-elect Kamala Harris headlined a rally yesterday in Columbus, Georgia, trying to rally support for Warnock and Ossoff.

* Perdue and Loeffler also co-hosted a rally yesterday, though they reportedly faced some heckling from far-right Trump supporters who want the GOP senators to go further to assist the outgoing president's anti-democracy efforts.

* In one of the closest congressional elections in American history, Iowa's Rita Hart (D) this morning formally contested her apparent defeat, filing a complaint with the House Administration Committee. In the current tally, Hart fell six votes shy of Mariannette Miller Meeks (R) in Iowa's 2nd congressional district, but the Democrat is pointing to 22 excluded ballots that Hart believes should've been counted. It will be up to the Administration Committee to investigate.

* And in case there were any doubts, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's (D) office confirmed yesterday that she is "of course" going to seek a second term in 2022.