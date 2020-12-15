Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.15.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Following yesterday's electoral college vote, Donald Trump turned to Twitter this morning to argue, "This Fake Election can no longer stand. Get moving Republicans." The outgoing president also promoted a tweet from a conservative radio host calling on followers to "ignore" the electoral college outcome, at least for now.

* On a related note, Trump's message to his party doesn't appear to be working: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this morning became the latest GOP official to acknowledge reality and describe Joe Biden as the president-elect.

* Unlike four years ago, there were no "faithless electors" yesterday, which means Biden ended up with 306 electoral votes. That technically means he fared better than Trump did four years ago: the Republican was supposed to receive 306, but he ended up with 304.

* For those keeping up on Team Trump's legal defeats, the Wisconsin Supreme Court yesterday rejected the latest effort from the president's lawyers to contest the Republican's defeat in the Badger State.

* On a related note, after Biden's electoral college victory, the Trump administration filed a new lawsuit in New Mexico, challenging the state's law on ballot drop boxes.

* Yesterday was the first day for in-person early voting in Georgia, and it's off to a strong start: roughly 168,000 Georgians cast ballots yesterday, which is emblematic of robust turnout.

* Biden will be in Atlanta today, campaigning in support of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of their Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5. The president-elect will campaign with both Democratic candidates, along with Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

* And a new national Fox News poll shows Biden with a 59% favorability rating. (That's a figure the outgoing president has never reached.) Vice President-elect Kamala Harris isn't far behind: Fox's poll showed the California Democrat with a 54% favorability rating.