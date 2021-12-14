Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.14.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Wisconsin, state Sen. Kathy Bernier, a member of the Republican leadership and the chair of the chamber's elections committee, condemned her party's anti-election conspiracy theories yesterday. Choking back tears, the GOP legislator added that she fears "we're in jeopardy of losing" our republic.

* Speaking of the Badger State, Donald Trump went after Wisconsin's system of elections again late last week, insisting there are 119,283 "active voters" who've been registered "for over 100 years!" As is too often the case, the former president had no idea what he was talking about.

* Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker sat down with Axios this week and answered questions about domestic-violence allegations by saying he's "accountable" for his behavior. Axios added that the Georgian "spoke in generalities, not specifics, about past allegations of violence." As for the former football player's history of mental health problems, Walker added that he's "better now than 99% of the people in America."

* Speaking of Georgia, thanks to the state's new voter-suppression law, a leading GOP state legislator has reportedly introduced a measure to eliminate all absentee ballot drop boxes.

* As his Republican Senate campaign moves forward in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz will end his syndicated "Dr. Oz Show" next month. The daytime program is currently in its 13th season, and it will be replaced by a cooking show co-hosted by Oz's daughter.

* The New York City Council voted late last week to give green-card holders and Dreamers the right to vote in municipal elections. Lawsuits and Republican apoplexy are likely to soon follow.