Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.9.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced this morning that he will not be launching a Republican U.S. Senate campaign, but he will seek a fourth term in the Granite State. The governor was the National Republican Senatorial Committee's top recruit for the 2022 cycle.

* In related news, it's notable that Sununu did not give GOP Senate leaders a heads-up about his decision in advance of his announcement this morning, despite their persistent outreach efforts.

* In New Jersey's gubernatorial campaign, Republican Jack Ciattarelli still isn't conceding, but his team released a statement yesterday explaining its perspective. "Let me be clear, no one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance, as we have not seen any credible evidence of that," Ciattarelli's legal counsel Mark Sheridan said. He added, "at this time, we do not expect the provisional vote count to end with Jack Ciattarelli in the lead. However, that count may reduce the margin for Governor Murphy enough to warrant a full recount."

* Election Day 2022 is still a year away, but an NBC News report noted that nearly $90 million has already been spent on advertising in U.S. Senate campaigns.

* In Colorado's 3rd congressional district, Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan was generally seen as the top contender to take on Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert next year, but Donovan ended her candidacy on Friday after the state's new district map was released. Colorado's independent redistricting commission made Boebert's district even friendlier for Republicans.

* And on the polling front, the latest USA Today/Suffolk survey showed President Joe Biden's approval rating at a woeful 38 percent. A new CNN poll, however, finds the Democrat's approval rating at 48 percent. This is a reminder of why I tend to stick to averages.