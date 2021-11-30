Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.30.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Election Day in Atlanta, where local voters will choose a new mayor in a runoff election. The two finalists are City Council President Felicia Moore and City Councilman Andre Dickens. The winner will succeed current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who chose not to run for re-election.

* Though it may seem difficult to believe, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a controversial television personality known as "Dr. Oz," will reportedly kick off a Republican U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania this week, perhaps as early as tonight on Fox News.

* In Texas, Mark Middleton was indicted earlier this year for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Dallas Morning News reported yesterday, however, that Middleton has nevertheless launched a Republican state legislative campaign.

* If Gov. Charlie Baker runs for a third term next year, is there a chance the Massachusetts Republican would run as an independent? Baker seemed to quash those rumors yesterday, saying it's a "reasonable assumption" that he'd sticking with the GOP.

* In case House Republicans' internecine difficulties weren't already a problem, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene this morning blasted South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace as "the trash of the GOP Conference." Mace responded with a tweet that used emojis to call Greene a "bats--- clown."

* With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to consider a Mississippi abortion ban, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said yesterday, "I think if you want to see a revolution, go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade and see what the response is." File this quote away for future reference.

* And for political-science nerds out there, the Pew Research Center recently released its latest "Political Typology" report, which breaks the U.S. electorate down into nine separate categories. Pew has released typology reports like these for decades, and they are always fascinating snapshots of the political landscape.