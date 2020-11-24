Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.24.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Pennsylvania certified its election results this morning, awarding 20 electoral votes to the Biden/Harris ticket. Late yesterday, Michigan did the same.

* Jenna Ellis, a member of Donald Trump's campaign legal team, told MSNBC's Ari Melber yesterday, "The election was stolen and President Trump won by a landslide." She did not appear to be kidding.

* Though appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) went into quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Georgia Republican has since tested negative twice and is reportedly returning to the campaign trail.

* Speaking of Georgia, incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) told voters yesterday that Democrats will control the chamber if they win both of the state's U.S. Senate runoff elections. I believe it was his first indirect acknowledgement of Joe Biden's victory.

* As election results continue to come in from New York, Democratic leaders in Albany announced yesterday that the party will now have a supermajority in the state Senate. It's a rare bright spot for the party, which struggled this cycle in state legislative races.

* In the aftermath of coming up short in his U.S. Senate campaign, South Carolina's Jaime Harrison this morning launched a new political action committee, called Dirt Road PAC, which will reportedly "focus on long term investments in state-level Democratic candidates and parties like intensive voter registration efforts in areas that have been seen by Democrats as harder to win." Harrison also suggested this morning that he's open to chairing the Democratic National Committee.

* And though the 2020 election cycle is largely winding down, NBC News yesterday took a look at the U.S. House races that haven't yet been decided. That includes the open-seat contest in Iowa's 2nd congressional district -- where Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) leads Rita Hart (D) by just a handful of votes.