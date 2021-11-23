Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.23.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With Georgia Republicans designing a gerrymandered map designed to defeat her, Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath will run for re-election in a neighboring district, where she'll face off against incumbent Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in a Democratic primary.

* On a related note, there are now three member-vs-member primaries on deck for next year's congressional elections: In addition to Georgia's 7th, Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney are both running in West Virginia's 1st, while Democratic Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman will face off in Illinois' 6th.

* Speaking of gerrymandered district maps, former Attorney General Eric Holder's National Redistricting Action Fund filed suit yesterday challenging Ohio's new congressional map. The litigation was filed in state court, alleging that the new district lines violate the Ohio's state constitution.

* Sen. Kyrsten Sinema won't have to worry about re-election until 2024, which is probably a good thing because it will give her time to recover with Democratic voters. A new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse conducted by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found 72 percent of Democratic voters in the Grand Canyon State want to replace Sinema with someone new.

* With Donald Trump's encouragement, will former Ambassador Lynda Blanchard end her U.S. Senate campaign and instead run in a Republican primary against incumbent Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey? Blanchard suggested yesterday that it's possible.

* In Maryland, outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan is backing state Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz in the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary, but Trump yesterday endorsed state Del. Daniel Cox — because Cox "stood up to Hogan" and peddled the former president's anti-election conspiracy theories.

* And in Texas, actor Matthew McConaughey said he'll announce "shortly" whether he's running for governor next year, adding that he's been "doing my diligence to study" how best to proceed.