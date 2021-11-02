Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.2.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In New Jersey's gubernatorial race, which is today, the final Rutgers-Eagleton survey found incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy leading Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, 50 percent to 42 percent.

* In Virginia's gubernatorial race, which is also today, Donald Trump held a tele-rally last night in support of Glenn Youngkin and the GOP ticket. "I've gotten to know him so well and our relationship is great," the former president said of the Republican nominee, who chose not to participate in the virtual event.

* The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement yesterday that "there is no specific, credible threat to election infrastructure" this year.

* Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who's also running for the U.S. Senate, appeared on Fox News yesterday and peddled a bizarre suggestion: The Biden administration, he claimed, may send opponents of vaccine mandates and critical race theory to Guantanamo Bay.

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann is retiring from the state legislature at the end of next year. The Republican is perhaps best known to national audiences for her role in helping spearhead the state GOP's utterly bonkers election "audit."

* Ohio's redistricting commission this week agreed to put their power in the hands of the Republican-controlled state legislature.

* And in Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week vetoed several Republican measures intended to make the state's voter-ID laws even worse. The governor reminded GOP state lawmakers that their proposals risked disenfranchising 18,000 Michigan voters.