Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.17.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Sen. David Perdue (R) is refusing to participate in an upcoming debate against Jon Ossoff (D), but the Atlanta Press Club event is still scheduled to happen: if the Republican incumbent senator fails to show up, Ossoff will apparently be asked to debate an empty podium.

* On a related note, Ossoff's Senate campaign released an interesting direct-to-camera ad this morning, vowing to work with President-elect Joe Biden on combatting the coronavirus pandemic. It suggests Ossoff and his team see Biden as a popular figure in Georgia, a state the president-elect narrowly won.

* Speaking of Georgia, a tabulation issue in Floyd County will apparently add roughly 800 votes to Donald Trump's total in the state, but that won't be nearly enough to change the outcome.

* In one of the nation's closest U.S. House races, incumbent Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) conceded yesterday to Burgess Owens (R), a retired football player who overcame a plagiarism controversy and support for the QAnon conspiracy theory to win his first bid for public office.

* Fresh off his easy re-election victory, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) is giving up his congressional seat for a prominent job in the Biden White House. Richmond represents Louisiana's "bluest" congressional district, and Democrats expect to keep the seat.

* If the Trump campaign is serious about a recount in Wisconsin, it will have to pay the state nearly $8 million, up front, to make it happen. The deadline for Team Trump's decision is tomorrow.

* The "Georgia Battleground Fund," a joint fundraising account formed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee in advance of Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections, will be reportedly led by Karl Rove. The elections will be held on Jan. 5.

* And did Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee, undermine the GOP ticket in some states? The evidence suggests she did.