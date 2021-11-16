Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.16.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California announced this morning that she'll retire at the end of her current term. The 71-year-old congresswoman's Bay Area district is heavily Democratic and not expected to change party hands. Speier won re-election last fall by 59 points.

* The Wyoming Republican Party's central committee narrowly approved a resolution to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP. The Republican congresswoman will nevertheless run for re-election — and run in a GOP primary — next year.

* Due to redistricting in West Virginia, two Republican incumbent congressmen — Alex Mooney and David McKinley — will have to run against each other next year. Yesterday, Donald Trump endorsed Mooney because McKinley voted for the bipartisan infrastructure package.

* In related news, the former president also announced two new primary endorsements in Michigan yesterday, backing John Gibbs' campaign against U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer's Republican, as well as Mike Detmer's campaign against state Sen. Lana Theis. Trump is apparently mad at Theis for not approving a "forensic audit" of his defeat in Michigan.

* Republican Gov. Phil Scott's office reiterated yesterday that the governor "is not running" for the U.S. Senate seat that incumbent Democratic Sen. Pat Leahy is giving up.

* In January, the far-right House Freedom Caucus will have a new chairman, Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania will take the reins from Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

* The HuffPost published a good observation that I'd forgotten about: Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin didn't just keep Trump at arm's length during his candidacy this year, the Virginia Republican also kept his distance from the NRA, despite his membership with the far-right group.

* On a related note, the results from Virginia's recent gubernatorial election have now been certified. Youngkin ended up winning by 1.93 percentage points.