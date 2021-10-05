Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.5.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With only four weeks remaining in New Jersey's gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's newest television ad takes aim at Republican Jack Ciattarelli's rhetoric related to Covid-19 and children.

* In Arizona, the latest Morning Consult poll found Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's approval rating sliding to 42 percent, fueled by a sharp decline in support among Democratic voters in the state, and a more modest decline in support among independents.

* In Nevada, Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt is reportedly refusing to answer questions from The Reno Gazette Journal, complaining about its coverage of his juvenile arrest record. The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston added that the GOP candidate is "fearful" of questions from the media, "just as he was in 2018 and 2020, when he scampered away from reporters."

* On a related note, Laxalt nevertheless appears to be a competitive candidate: A Nevada Independent poll found Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto with a modest lead over her likely Republican challenger, 45 percent to 41 percent.

* Despite his many post-presidency scandals, Donald Trump's support in Iowa has reached a new high in the latest Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll, which showed 53 percent of Iowans expressing support for the Republican. Trump carried the Hawkeye State twice, on the heels of Barack Obama also winning Iowa twice.

* Remember when Trump recently held a rally in Georgia and boasted about pushing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to help reverse his defeat? A legal analysis from the Brookings Institution concluded that the former president's rhetoric may help strengthen a possible criminal case against him.

* And as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce struggles to maintain its alliance with the Republican Party, Axios reports that the business lobby is backing off its support for the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill.