Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.26.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Election Day in Virginia is a week from today, and a new USA Today/Suffolk poll shows a tie: Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin both generated 45 percent support in the commonwealth.

* Just to drive the point home about how competitive the gubernatorial race is, the latest Emerson College poll in Virginia also shows a tied race, with both major-party nominees getting 48 percent support.

* As for advertising in the commonwealth, the Youngkin campaign is ending the race with a commercial featuring a woman who pushed to have a Toni Morrison novel banned from her son's English class.

* This year's other gubernatorial race is in New Jersey, and President Joe Biden traveled to the Garden State yesterday, hoping to give incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy a late boost.

* As expected, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved his party's gerrymandered district maps yesterday. As the Texas Tribune summarized, "The maps were drawn to keep Texas Republicans in power for the next decade. They simultaneously diminish the power of voters of color — despite new census numbers pointing to Texans of color as the main force behind the state's population growth."

* CNN reported that a growing number of Republican officials are concerned that Sean Parnell's "messy personal life" may undermine his chances in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race next year, despite his backing from Donald Trump.

* And in Arizona, the Cyber Ninjas operation is arguing that it didn't botch its utterly absurd "audit" of Maricopa County's election results, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding.