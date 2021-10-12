Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.12.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Virginia's gubernatorial election is three weeks from today, and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on some friends to give him a hand. First lady Jill Biden will appear with the Democratic nominee in Richmond on Friday, while Georgia's Stacey Abrams will make multiple appearances with McAuliffe over the weekend.

* On a related note, McAuliffe appeared on MSNBC earlier today and said former President Barack Obama will campaign with him in Richmond on Saturday, Oct. 23.

* New Jersey's gubernatorial race is also three weeks away, and today is the last day to register to vote in the Garden State ahead of the elections.

* The New Jersey State Democratic Committee, meanwhile, released a new digital ad yesterday that quickly generated a lot of attention. The spot is built around locals responding to Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli's earlier support for a ban on swearing while he served on the Raritan Borough Council.

* In Pennsylvania, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro will reportedly enter the 2022 gubernatorial race tomorrow, and he's considered the odds-on favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

* A new Marist poll in New York shows Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul with a 49 percent approval rating statewide. The same poll tested a hypothetical, three-way Democratic primary with Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The incumbent governor led with 44 percent, followed by James with 28 percent, and Williams with 15 percent.

* And The Washington Post took a closer look at the "evidence" Donald Trump presented at his Iowa rally in support of his ridiculous anti-election lies. The fact-check piece concluded, "[T]ruly, Four Pinocchios is not enough."