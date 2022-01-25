Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.25.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A Wisconsin judge recently ruled that ballot drop boxes are impermissible under state law. Yesterday, a state appeals court temporarily blocked the judge's order, clearing the way for the use of drop boxes in upcoming Wisconsin primary elections.

* Speaking of election-related court rulings, federal judges yesterday blocked Alabama's new congressional district map, concluding that it's racially discriminatory. An Associated Press' report added, "The judges ... stayed the candidate qualification deadline with political parties from Friday until Feb. 11 to allow the Legislature the opportunity to enact a remedial plan."

* In Nebraska, indicted Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry received a little more bad news yesterday: Two of Nebraska's most prominent Republicans — Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman — announced they're supporting the incumbent congressman's primary challenger.

* Speaking of controversial incumbent congressman facing primary rivals, the editorial board of the San Antonio News-Express, which has endorsed Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in the recent past, is now endorsing his 2022 rival, immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros. This comes on the heels of the FBI raiding Cuellar's home last week.

* In Michigan's gubernatorial race, the latest EPIC-MRA poll found Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with a modest lead over Republican James Craig, 46 percent to 41 percent.

* Though there's been considerable chatter of late about Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey possibly launching a Republican U.S. Senate candidacy, the governor reiterated his disinterest late last week. A year after saying, "I'm not running for the United States Senate," Ducey told reporters, "The answer hasn't changed."

* And in Massachusetts, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh has put an end to speculation about a possible gubernatorial campaign, telling reporters that he will remain in the White House cabinet. The announcement comes on the heels of state Attorney General Maura Healey launching a Democratic bid for governor.