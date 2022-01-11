Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.11.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Election Day in Florida's 20th congressional district, where local voters will today fill the vacancy left by the late Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died nine months ago. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who narrowly won a Democratic primary, is widely seen as the favorite.

* Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced his retirement yesterday, becoming the 26th member of the House Democratic conference to give up his/her seat this election cycle.

* In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz is reportedly planning to maintain his dual citizenship status with Turkey. As Politico's report noted, there is no prohibition on dual citizens serving in Congress, but it's likely to become a campaign issue for the first-time Republican candidate.

* Jim Lamon, a Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, became the first statewide candidate in the nation to include "Let's go, Brandon" in a television ad this week. The phrase is a vulgar expression in GOP circles, directed at President Joe Biden.

* The day after announcing his re-election plans, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson hit the Wisconsin airwaves with new television ads, including a spot emphasizing civil unrest in the summer of 2020. Evidently, the GOP senator is pointing to perceived societal chaos to justify his broken promise about serving only two terms.

* In Maryland, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has suggested he doesn't want to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen in the fall, but GOP leaders on Capitol Hill appear to be begging him to run anyway.