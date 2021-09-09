Thursday's Mini-Report, 9.9.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The evacuations aren't over: "The first large-scale international passenger flight to depart from Kabul since last month's U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan took off Thursday and made the short journey to Qatar. American citizens, along with those from the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy and Ukraine were on board the Boeing 777 operated by the state-owned Qatar Airways."

* I'll have more on this tomorrow: "The Biden administration is filing a lawsuit against Texas challenging its near-total ban on abortions, which the Supreme Court declined to block last week."

* NOAA findings: "The United States had its hottest summer on record this year, narrowly edging out the previous milestone that was set 85 years ago during the Dust Bowl."

* SCOTUS: "A Texas death row inmate won a reprieve Wednesday evening from execution for killing a convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery that garnered $1.25 after claiming the state was violating his religious freedom by not letting his pastor lay hands on him at the time of his lethal injection."

* Notable numbers from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS): "Job openings outnumbered the unemployed by more than 2 million in July as companies struggled to fill a record number of vacancies, the Labor Department reported Wednesday."

* There's cause for concern about Sept. 18: "As Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger prepares to brief congressional leaders on a potentially violent rally scheduled for Sept. 18, an internal department assessment reveals more violent online discussion around the event and increased attendance numbers for the demonstration."

* In related news: "Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions."

* This is really messed up: "The Chief Judge of the New York State court system, Janet DiFiore, announced on August 23rd that court employees would have until September 7th to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. In response Dennis Quirk, President of the New York State Court Officers Association, published the addresses of DiFiore's two homes and called for protests outside her homes."

* Best wishes for a full recovery: "Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., revealed Thursday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and has received successful treatment for it."

See you tomorrow.