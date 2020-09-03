Thursday's Mini-Report, 9.3.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Kenosha: 'Joe Biden had a private meeting with the family of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Thursday, where he spoke to the paralyzed Blake on the telephone."

* There have been a lot of stories like these lately: "Shortly after opening its doors to students, the University of South Carolina has recorded 1,026 positive coronavirus tests and in the past week saw a test positivity rate among students and faculty of 26.3 percent, according to its COVID information dashboard."

* Oh my: "Millions of Americans, tired of being pinned down by the pandemic, are expected to hit the road this Labor Day weekend despite a coronavirus crisis that continues to generate more than 30,000 new cases per day and shows little sign of slowing down. And the destination of choice, according to the travel site TripIt, is a state where the coronavirus crisis continues unabated -- Florida."

* Much of the West takes notice: "As fierce Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lies in a coma after he was allegedly poisoned by a chemical nerve agent, international pressure is growing on Russia to explain how chemical weapons came to be used against the country's most prominent opposition politician."

* On a related note: "It has been two weeks since Alexei Navalny became the latest Russian opposition leader to find himself poisoned.... For the entirety of the two weeks, though, President Trump hasn’t weighed in even once on Navalny’s poisoning -- even in general terms. And it’s difficult to divorce that from his handling of other recent allegations of Russia’s malign activity, including Skripal’s poisoning and the recent allegations of Russian bounties on U.S. troops."

* In other countries, this isn't an issue: "Active shooter drills became one of the most common school safety measures implemented nationwide in recent years, despite widespread fears that the procedures heighten anxiety, and evidence that school shooters, like the one in Parkland, Florida, use knowledge of the drills to their advantage. Teachers unions in February called for schools to not conduct active shooter drills with students. Now, new research adds data to those concerns."

* Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is the only congressional Republican responding to Trump's nonsense: “The comments and tweets over the past few days, including a retweet of a 2019 video clearly intended to further inflame racial tensions, are simply jaw-dropping.”

* Evictions: "Renters receive more relief, but there’s a looming problem for landlords, especially those who own just a few properties."

* Joshua Powell was fired by the NRA in January: "A new book from a controversial former executive accuses the National Rifle Association of 'appealing to the paranoia and darkest side of our members.'"

* I wonder why the administration didn't issue a statement on this: "The Trump administration has quietly named a new acting State Department inspector general, the latest personnel shift to hit the troubled watchdog unit since Secretary of State Mike Pompeo engineered the firing of its longtime leader."

See you tomorrow.