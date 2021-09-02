Thursday's Mini-Report, 9.2.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A deadly storm: "At least 29 people were killed as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the Northeast with tornadoes, record rain and flooding that left the area deluged and under states of emergency on Thursday."

* Jan. 6 fallout: "The man who became known as the 'QAnon Shaman' is expected to enter a guilty plea in federal court this week after being charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to his attorney and court docket."

* New details out of Afghanistan: "The Ahmadi family was filled with hope going into the weekend. And with a wedding just days away and the belief that maybe they would make it onto an evacuation flight out of Kabul to the United States, there was much to feel optimistic about. But on Sunday, their hopes were turned into despair, after 10 members of their extended family, including seven children, were killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, relatives told NBC News."

* The ivermectin problem isn't going away: "A rural Oklahoma doctor said patients who are taking the horse de-wormer medication, ivermectin, to fight COVID-19 are causing emergency room and ambulance backups.... 'The scariest one that I've heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss,' he said."

* On a related note: "The American Medical Association (AMA) is calling for the 'immediate end' to the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and for doctors to stop prescribing it for that purpose, amid a spike in the use of the drug."

* Now is the time to prepare: "Far right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are planning to attend a rally later this month at the U.S. Capitol that is designed to demand 'justice' for the hundreds of people who have been charged in connection with January's insurrection, according to three people familiar with intelligence gathered by federal officials."

* Hmm: "The special counsel who investigated Russia's 2016 election interference, Robert S. Mueller III, scrutinized 'a member of the news media suspected of participating in the conspiracy' to hack Democrats and make their emails public, the Justice Department disclosed on Wednesday."

* It's a shame an idea like this would even come up: "The House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday voted to block states from using private funds to pay for National Guard deployments to other states, just months after one governor accepted private donations to send Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border."

* A story I've been keeping an eye on: "The Ohio man who angrily confronted NBC News' Shaquille Brewster on live television was arrested in Dayton on Thursday, authorities said."

See you tomorrow.