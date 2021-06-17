Thursday's Mini-Report, 6.17.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The other big SCOTUS ruling: "The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with food giants Nestle and Cargill in a lawsuit that claimed they knowingly bought cocoa beans from farms in Africa that used child slave labor. The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of the food companies and against a group of six adult citizens of Mali that claimed they were taken from their country as children and forced to work on cocoa farms in neighboring Ivory Coast."

* A wise investment: "The Biden administration announced Thursday a $3.2 billion plan to build up the nation's supply of drugs that can be used to treat Covid-19 and future viral threats."

* Go big: "Democrats are eyeing a $6 trillion infrastructure investment plan that goes far beyond roads and bridges to include core party priorities, from lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60 and adding vision and hearing benefits to incorporating a long-running effort to provide legal status for certain immigrants, including 'Dreamers.'"

* DOJ: "Lawyers for the Justice Department and former Trump national security adviser John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against Bolton's book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book."

* Climate crisis: "The amount of heat Earth traps has roughly doubled since 2005, contributing to more rapidly warming oceans, air and land, according to new research from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration."

* Shouldn't he be more focused on the state's energy grid? "Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday to allow holstered handguns to be carried in Texas without a permit, delivering a victory for gun advocates and the conservative wing of the party."

* Speaking of Texas: "Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced some new details of his plan for Texas to build its own border wall, starting with the hiring process for a program manager and providing $250 million in state funds as a 'down payment.'"

* It's sometimes hard to believe this is happening in the 21st century: "The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the planned executions of two inmates by electrocution, saying they cannot be put to death until they truly have the choice of a firing squad option set out in the state's newly revised capital punishment law."

See you tomorrow.