Thursday's Mini-Report, 6.10.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Biden abroad: "President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a new Atlantic Charter on Thursday, modeled after the 1941 agreement, that outlines eight key areas on which the U.S. and the United Kingdom plan to collaborate."

* DOJ: "The Department of Justice revised language that said it would 'vigorously' defend religious colleges and universities accused of discriminating against LGBTQ students in an updated court filing in a class-action lawsuit, after criticism from LGBTQ advocates."

* Keystone XL: "Energy infrastructure company TC Energy said on Wednesday it had terminated the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project, months after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key permit in a blow to Canada's oil sector."

* Keep an eye on this one: "The Biden administration is urging Venezuela and Cuba to turn away two Iranian warships believed to be carrying arms intended for transfer to Caracas, while vowing that the U.S. will take 'appropriate measures' to deter what it sees as a 'threat' to America's partners in the Western Hemisphere."

* Russia: "A Moscow court on Wednesday night outlawed the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by labeling them extremist, the latest move in a campaign by authorities to silence dissent and bar Kremlin critics from running for parliament in September."

* China: "The prevalence of torture and the lengths to which the Chinese government has gone to cover up its treatment of Muslim minorities are described in comprehensive detail in an Amnesty International report on detention camps in Western China."

* EPA: "The Biden administration is set to toss out President Donald Trump's efforts to scale back the number of streams, marshes and other wetlands that fall under federal protection, kicking off a legal and regulatory scuffle over the fate of wetlands and waterways around the country, from the arid West to the swampy South."

* Housing policy: "Nearly a year after the Trump administration replaced an Obama-era fair housing rule that critics decried as 'burdensome' and that President Donald Trump alleged would 'abolish' suburbs, President Biden's housing department is restoring the requirement that communities take steps to reduce racial segregation or risk losing federal funds."

* Scary stuff: "A Texas man who had boasted that he was at the United States Capitol when swarms of Trump supporters stormed the building on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, prosecutors said."

* Historic breakthroughs are worth appreciating: "The Senate voted 81-16 on Thursday to confirm Zahid Quraishi as the U.S. District Judge for the District of New Jersey.... The vote makes Quraishi, the son of immigrants from Pakistan, the first Senate-confirmed Muslim American to serve as a federal judge and President Biden's third judicial nominee to be approved by the chamber."

See you tomorrow.