Thursday's Mini-Report, 5.6.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The White House clearly isn't giving up on its infrastructure plan: "With a badly aging bridge as his backdrop, President Joe Biden stood in reliably Republican Louisiana on Thursday to pressure GOP lawmakers to support his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan — and yet express a willingness to compromise on the corporate tax hikes he's recommending to pay the cost."

* Eviction moratorium: "A federal judge has temporarily stayed an order that found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium to help stop the spread of the coronavirus."

* Jan. 6 fallout: "Four months after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, FBI agents maintain a steady pace of arresting people accused of taking part, as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history keeps growing."

* Landon Kenneth Copeland: "A Utah man accused of assaulting police officers during the Capitol riots invited several of his MAGA friends to his Thursday court appearance—then wreaked havoc during the hearing, screaming at the judge and court officials to 'come f*** with me.'"

* In related news: "A new federal court filing adds charges to the case of Derrick Evans, the newly-elected West Virginia lawmaker accused of surging into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Evans, who resigned his seat in the state House of Delegates after being charged, now faces four counts."

* When nuclear powers quarrel, pay attention: "A flotilla of French fishing trawlers that had gathered in the English Channel as part of a long-simmering dispute with the United Kingdom over fishing rights vacated the area, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday evening, bringing an apparent end to the naval standoff between the two countries."

* Nuclear diplomacy: "The Biden administration is signaling that Iran shouldn't expect major new concessions from the United States as a new round of indirect nuclear talks is set to resume."

* School re-openings: "About 54 percent of schools that serve the nation's kindergarten through eighth grades have reopened, according to an Education Department survey, fulfilling a promise that President Biden made to reopen more than half of schools within 100 days."

* Unemployment aid: "Montana is ending its participation in the federal unemployment program that gives people extra weekly unemployment benefit payments as the state struggles with a worker shortage, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. Beginning June 27, unemployed workers in the state will no longer receive $300 in weekly extra benefits funded by the federal government through Sept. 6."

* Firing squads? "The South Carolina House voted Wednesday to add a firing squad to the state's execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs — a measure meant to jump-start executions in a state that once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation."

* I continue to pay close attention to the debt ceiling: "The Treasury Department says it will employ measures to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt this summer, but officials say those measures could be exhausted 'much more quickly' than normal given the unusual circumstances of the global pandemic."

See you tomorrow.