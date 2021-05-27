Thursday's Mini-Report, 5.27.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest on the San Jose mass shooting: "Sheriff Laurie Smith of Santa Clara County told reporters that the gunman, identified by law enforcement authorities as Samuel James Cassidy, 57, had two semiautomatic handguns with him and 11 full magazines.... The sheriff said the gunman had been 'very deliberate' in killing his colleagues at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority."

* Reasonable questions: "California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded with frustration and anger Wednesday after a gunman killed eight workers at a San Jose light-rail yard, asking, 'What the hell is going on in the United States of America? What the hell is wrong with us?'"

* Important: "The Pentagon is in the early stages of planning for the potential evacuation of thousands of Afghan nationals whose work for the US could make them Taliban targets when the American military withdraws from the country, according to four administration officials."

* The confirmation process got a little messy, but it concluded with the right decision: "After a night that saw the Senate confirm her nomination, only to un-confirm her hours later, Christine Wormuth was confirmed for the second time on Thursday, becoming the first woman to serve as Army secretary."

* Seems sensible: "A new directive will require pipeline operators to report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.... Pipeline operators will be required to designate a cybersecurity coordinator to be available 24/7, DHS said."

* DOJ: "The Justice Department is refocusing a long-standing violent crime initiative amid a string of violence and mass shootings across the U.S. that includes embedding federal agents with local homicide investigators and sweeps to arrest wanted fugitives with a significant history of violence."

* The AP's problem isn't over: "Senior managers at the Associated Press admitted fault on Wednesday in the firing last week of a 22-year-old junior staffer, Emily Wilder, who was being targeted by right-wing commentators over her political activism in college."

* The state's official death toll may be far too low: "The catastrophic failure of Texas's power grid in February killed hundreds more people than the state has acknowledged, a BuzzFeed News analysis shows."

* Hunter didn't elaborate as to what "personal matters" led him to quit: "Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday announced his resignation, citing 'certain personal matters that are becoming public.' In a statement released by his office, the 64-year-old Republican said he plans to step down June 1."

