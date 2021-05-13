Thursday's Mini-Report, 5.13.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A breakthrough day: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance — whether indoors or outdoors in most circumstances."

* Middle East: "Clashes between Arab and Jewish mobs on the streets of Israeli cities have given way to warnings from Israeli leaders that the decades-old conflict could be careening toward a civil war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the scenes of arson and violence as 'anarchy' and appealed for an end to 'lynchings.'"

* The detail folks have been dancing around for days: "Colonial Pipeline paid the hackers who shut down some of its networks nearly $5 million in ransom, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said Thursday. News of the payment was first reported by Bloomberg. The U.S. official did not say how or when the company paid."

* Major Christopher Warnagiris is the first active-duty member of the U.S. armed forces to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot: "An active-duty U.S. Marine officer was arrested Thursday and charged with using violence against police during the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump."

* A related video for congressional Republicans to watch: "Surrounded by rioters who had dragged him down the U.S. Capitol steps, beaten him and Tasered him, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone screamed in pain. 'I got one!' one of the rioters yelled triumphantly."

* Reopening schools: "Randi Weingarten, president of the nation's second-largest teachers' union, called on Thursday for a full reopening of the nation's schools for the next academic year, saying: 'There is no doubt: Schools must be open. In person. Five days a week.'"

* A major legislative initiative worth watching: "A sweeping overhaul of the military justice system has earned the backing of 61 senators from both parties, clearing a critical threshold needed to advance the legislation after years of resistance from the Pentagon."

* Cybersecurity order: "As the East Coast suffered from the effects of a ransomware attack on a major petroleum pipeline, President Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that placed strict new standards on the cybersecurity of any software sold to the federal government."

* There's ample evidence they're right: "Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas told senators on Wednesday that the greatest domestic threat facing the United States came from what they both called 'racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.'"

* That's quite an incentive to do the right thing: "Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced a novel incentive program for people in his state to get vaccinated — a $1 million lottery. DeWine, a Republican, said only people who've gotten the vaccine will be eligible to win the prize, which will be paid for by federal coronavirus funds."

* This probably could've been worded better: "Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe told a female Environmental Protection Agency nominee on Wednesday that if she did not 'behave,' then 'I'm going to talk to your daddy.' The awkward exchange was during Radhika Fox's confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee to be the assistant administrator for the EPA's Office of Water."

