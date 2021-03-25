Thursday's Mini-Report, 3.25.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The president set an important new target on vaccinations. "Today I'm setting a second goal, and that is: we will, by my 100th day in office, have administered 200 million shots in people's arms," Biden said. "I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close."

* On a related note: "The White House said Thursday that the Biden administration will dedicate nearly $10 billion to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for the high risk communities that have been struck hard by the pandemic, while also funneling resources into boosting vaccine confidence across the country."

* Afghanistan: "President Joe Biden said Thursday that he thinks it will 'be hard to meet' a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan as is required as a result of an agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year."

* The latest out of Boulder: "The man accused of gunning down 10 people at a Colorado supermarket faced a judge Thursday in his first public appearance since the mass shooting in Boulder."

* The seven "no" votes were all from Republicans: "The Senate voted 92-7 Thursday to extend the Paycheck Protection Program to the end of May after rejecting two Republican amendments and waiving a budget point of order."

* An important ruling from the Ninth Circuit: "States can prohibit people from openly carrying guns in public, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, adding a voice to a heated issue that the U.S. Supreme Court may soon address."

* I hope you saw Rachel's coverage of this last night: "The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance confirmation of Vanita Gupta, President Biden's pick for the No. 3 role at the Justice Department, to the Senate floor."

* Seriously? "A tiny fraction of the Trump administration's coronavirus relief for American farmers — just 0.1 percent of the overall package — went to Black farmers, according to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who was confirmed in February with strong bipartisan support for a second stint in the role."

* The confirmation vote was 52 to 48: "Dr. Rachel Levine's confirmation to the Department of Health and Human Services by the Senate on Wednesday made her the first openly transgender federal official in the nation's history."

* An important review: "Pledging to put science above politics, the Biden administration will look back through four years of environmental policies and decisions made by the Trump administration to see where scientific data may have been manipulated or intentionally suppressed."

* Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) insisted this week that the administration isn't investing at all in homeless veterans. That's amazingly wrong.

