Thursday's Mini-Report, 2.25.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* On the Hill: "The U.S. Capitol Police plans to maintain its enhanced level of security around the Capitol through at least President Joe Biden's first official address to Congress because intelligence suggests extremists could be planning an attack, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said Thursday."

* A solid start: "Days after marking a solemn milestone in the pandemic, President Joe Biden is celebrating the pace of his efforts to end it. On Thursday, Biden marked the administration of the 50 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine since his swearing-in."

* Khashoggi report: "The Biden administration will release an intelligence report as early as Thursday that concludes that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, three U.S. officials familiar with the matter said."

* Costco is "raising its starting hourly wage to $16, CEO Craig Jelinek said on Thursday.... Jelinek said that more than half of Costco's U.S.-based employees earn an hourly wage of more than $25."

* Immigration policy: "President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a Trump-era ban on legal immigration for family members of U.S. citizens and residents, as well as diversity visa lottery recipients. In a statement, Biden said former President Donald Trump's order blocking green card applicants and temporary foreign workers 'does not advance the interests of the United States.'"

* Speaking of righting immigration wrongs: "The lawyers working to reunite immigrant parents and children separated by the Trump administration reported Wednesday that they have found the parents of 105 children in the past month."

* Progress on the cabinet: "Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm won Senate confirmation Thursday to be energy secretary and will be a key Cabinet member trying to fulfill President Joe Biden's commitment for a green economy as the United States fights to slow climate change. The vote was 64-35, with all Democrats and 14 Republicans, including GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, voting yes."

* I was tempted to do a stand-alone post on this today, but I convinced myself readers wouldn't care: "Brutalists, rejoice! Former President Donald Trump's attempt to favor classical architecture got the ax on Wednesday as part of a sweeping scrapping of Trump-era executive orders by President Joe Biden."

See you tomorrow.