Thursday's Mini-Report, 12.9.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* An important defeat for Trump: "A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump cannot prevent the House Jan. 6 committee from getting hundreds of documents created when he was in the White House."

* A worthwhile White House effort: "President Biden warned world leaders Thursday of a 'backward slide' in democracy around the globe and urged them to champion a form of a government that he said needs concerted work to be sustained through an 'inflection point in history.'"

* Vaccine news: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The final approval, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third shots for the age group."

* A big development for labor: "Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, won their unionization vote Thursday, becoming the first company-owned U.S. location to successfully organize under the coffee chain."

* I'm trying to imagine our last administration doing this: "The US will provide new funding to protect reporters targeted because of their work and support independent international journalism, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday at the opening of the virtual Summit for Democracy."

* A growing list: "Canada is joining the United States and other western countries in declaring a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics."

* Any chance Senate Republicans will let the chamber vote on her nomination? "President Joe Biden has picked big money political donor and former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman to be his ambassador to Kenya.... She ran in 2010 as a Republican for governor in California but lost to Democrat Jerry Brown. She supported now-Sen. Mitt Romney's runs for president in 2008 – before she eventually became Sen. John McCain's national campaign co-chair – and in 2012. She backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race against Donald Trump."

* A story worth watching: "A federal judge on Wednesday appointed a so-called special master to determine whether materials the F.B.I. seized from current and former Project Veritas employees can be used by prosecutors as evidence in their investigation into the apparent theft last year of a diary kept by President Biden's daughter."

See you tomorrow.