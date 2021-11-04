Thursday's Mini-Report, 11.4.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Vaccines: "Employers in the private sector will have two months to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly under a new federal regulation detailed Thursday that will affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce."

* On a related note: "Ford Motor will require U.S. salaried employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 or possibly face unpaid leave, CNBC has learned. The automaker on Tuesday sent out a message to Ford's roughly 32,000 salaried employees about the mandate. Ford will consider religious and medical exemptions for employees who can't get the vaccines, according to company spokeswoman Monique Brentley."

* This, of course, is Trump's dubious case: "A federal judge appeared unwilling Thursday to block the release of scores of White House documents from the National Archives sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol."

* Igor Danchenko: "An analyst who worked on the so-called Steele dossier — the salacious, largely unverified collection of former President Donald Trump's links to Russia — was arrested Thursday on charges that he lied to the FBI."

* Good to know: "President Biden says his administration will not financially compensate families who were separated at the border with up to $450,000 in damages, rejecting reports about the payments as 'garbage.'"

* This dispute seems far from being resolved: "More than 10,000 John Deere workers will extend their strike into a third week after union members voted down a contract offer that included an immediate 10 percent pay raise and $8,500 ratification bonus. Meanwhile, a company executive says John Deere is done negotiating."

* A case worth watching: "Smartmatic, an election technology firm that became a target of pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential race, sued Newsmax and One America News Network on Wednesday for defamation, demanding that the conservative cable networks face jury trials for spreading falsehoods about the company."

* A heartbreaking story out of Poland: "A Polish hospital said Tuesday that doctors and midwives did everything they could to save the lives of a pregnant woman and her fetus in a case that has put the spotlight on a new restriction on Poland's abortion law. The 30-year-old woman died of septic shock in her 22nd week of pregnancy. Doctors did not perform an abortion, even though her fetus was lacking amniotic fluid, according to a lawyer for the family."

* There's no defense for the way Republicans have mishandled this nomination: "Republican senators boycotted a Senate Small Business Committee hearing Thursday, making it the fourth time they've done so in order to block a vote on Dilawar Syed, who would become the highest-ranking Muslim official in the administration if confirmed."

* I have a hunch this won't work: "Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is asking a federal judge to dismiss the indictment alleging he lied to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions to his reelection campaign because the charges should not have been brought in California."

* Noted with comment: "Jenna Ryan, a Donald Trump enthusiast who tweeted that she's 'definitely not going to jail' after she stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced to 60 days in prison on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said Ryan ― a Texas real estate agent who flew to D.C. on a private plane and promoted her business as she livestreamed in the Capitol ― played a 'lesser role in the criminal conduct that took place' than many others did. 'But that does not mean that you don't have any culpability in what happened that day,' Cooper said."

See you tomorrow.