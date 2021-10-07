Thursday's Mini-Report, 10.7.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* On Capitol Hill: "The Senate will vote Thursday night on an agreement to extend the debt limit through early December, temporarily ending a partisan standoff just 11 days before the government's deadline to avert default, said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y."

* Vaccine news: "Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that they had submitted an emergency request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of the companies' two-dose Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11."

* On a related note: "President Biden on Thursday urged more employers to enact coronavirus vaccine requirements, calling them the 'tough medicine' that would help bring the United States out of a year-and-a-half-long pandemic that has killed more than 700,000 people in the country and upended the economy."

* Covid-19 testing: "The White House on Wednesday announced a billion-dollar investment in at-home rapid coronavirus tests that it said would help quadruple their availability by later this year."

* A quote the White House was glad to see: "But Biden's mandates have 'worked spectacularly well,' said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University's law school. He added that the president's rules have also had a 'modeling effect' for cities, states and businesses. That's what the White House intended."

* Climate crisis: "Nearly two dozen federal agencies on Thursday released reports identifying major threats that climate change poses to their departments and how they plan to respond, underscoring the enormous policy challenges the U.S. faces as the planet continues to warm."

* An important report: "Russia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58% share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members, the company said."

See you tomorrow.