Thursday's Mini-Report, 10.28.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Late-breaking news out of Albany: "Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, according to documents filed in an Albany City Court on Thursday."

* Economic news: "The U.S. economy grew at a 2% rate in the third quarter, its slowest gain of the pandemic-era recovery, as supply chain issues and a marked deceleration in consumer spending stunted the expansion, the Commerce Department reported Thursday."

* She's going to be busy: "The Senate on Thursday confirmed Elizabeth B. Prelogar as solicitor general, the federal government’s top advocate at the Supreme Court. Prelogar, a veteran appellate attorney, is the second woman to hold the position and will lead the office at a time when the high court is weighing controversial issues, including abortion and gun rights in just the next week."

* A story we've been following: "The Justice Department agreed Thursday to settle a series of lawsuits filed by survivors and families of the victims of 2015’s deadly church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. Nine people were killed when a 21-year-old white supremacist, Dylann Roof, entered Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during Bible study and began firing a handgun. He later confessed, saying he acted in hopes of igniting a race war."

* SCOTUS: "In a last-minute decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday vacated a stay of execution for John Marion Grant, clearing the way for his execution hours later at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary."

* NRA: "A notorious Russian cybercriminal group has posted what appear to be National Rifle Association files to the dark web. The group, known as Grief, posted 13 files to its website Wednesday and claimed to have hacked the NRA. It is threatening to release more of the files if not paid, though it did not publicly state how much."

* Nuclear talks: "Iran will return to nuclear talks before the end of November, its chief negotiator said Wednesday, restoring the Biden administration’s hopes that it can revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran’s return to the negotiations would end a five-month hiatus in talks that has enabled Tehran’s new hardline government to press ahead with its nuclear program."

* There are too many reports like these: "An American Airlines flight was diverted Wednesday evening after a passenger reportedly assaulted a flight attendant. Flight 976 had departed New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and was headed to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, but was diverted to Denver because of the incident, the airline said."

See you tomorrow.