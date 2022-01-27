Thursday's Mini-Report, 1.27.22

Today's edition of quick hits:

* SCOTUS: "President Joe Biden formally announced the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday, thanking him for his 'remarkable' service and reaffirming his commitment to nominating the first Black woman to the court."

* Russia/Ukraine crisis: "The United States said it had offered a 'diplomatic path forward' in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, the Kremlin said it saw little grounds for optimism. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict."

* A high-profile case: "The founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers must remain in custody pending his trial on charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a federal judge in Texas ruled Wednesday. Elmer Stewart Rhodes, charged with seditious conspiracy and other counts, poses a danger if released, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson wrote in a 17-page ruling."

* A case we've been following: "New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump that aims to end her yearslong investigation of his company, saying the attempt to thwart the probe comes only after the former president was subpoenaed."

* An important priority at the Pentagon: "Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III ordered the military on Thursday to strengthen its efforts to prevent civilian deaths and to improve the way it investigates and acknowledges claims of civilian harm in U.S. combat operations."

* Conservative media: "Fox News Channel host Dan Bongino on Wednesday became among the most-followed conservative personalities to be permanently banned from YouTube, a week after the Google-owned video service said he had posted Covid-19 misinformation."

* MSNBC news: "Veteran anchor and reporter Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of MSNBC's 'The 11th Hour.' ... Ruhle, now the host of 'MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle' at 9 a.m. EST, will take the 11 p.m. seat formerly held by Brian Williams, who signed off in December."

See you tomorrow.