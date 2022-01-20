Thursday's Mini-Report, 1.20.22

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest on the Russia/Ukraine crisis: "President Biden on Thursday strengthened his warning to Russia about a potential attack on Ukraine, saying that any movement of Russian units across the Ukrainian border would be taken as an invasion, a day after the president triggered alarm in European capitals with his suggestion of divisions among allies."

* A fascinating story: "United States prosecutors in Manhattan have charged four officials of the government of Belarus with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy in the 2021 forced landing of a European airliner in Minsk, where a prominent opposition journalist aboard the plane was seized."

* The latest on S.B. 8: "The Supreme Court on Thursday declined once again to order the Texas abortion case back to the original trial judge for further proceedings – a move that would have accelerated the ability of the challengers to try to get some relief."

* Subpoenas: "The House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued a pair of subpoenas Wednesday to far-right activists, saying they encouraged Donald Trump supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election."

* Havana Syndrome: "In a new intelligence assessment, the CIA has ruled out that the mysterious symptoms known as Havana Syndrome are the result of a sustained global campaign by a hostile power aimed at hundreds of U.S. diplomats and spies, six people briefed on the matter told NBC News."

* On a related note: "Secretary of State Antony Blinken is defending U.S. diplomats who came forward to report suspected incidents of Havana Syndrome, insisting 'their pain is real' after a CIA report cast doubt on the extent of the unexplained phenomenon."

* It was of interest to see the Senate seem senatorial for a day: "The United States Senate did something rare this week: It held an actual debate. Wednesday’s floor proceedings focused on voting rights legislation and the Senate filibuster, and involved nearly every member in the chamber. Senators sat in their seats, listening intently to colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Many even engaged directly with each other, offering responses to points made on the floor."

* I saw headlines about a flight that had to turn back over the Atlantic because of a passenger's mask dispute, and I immediately assumed the story related to Miami. Sure enough: "An American Airlines flight to London from Miami turned around about an hour into its journey on Wednesday night because of a passenger who refused to wear a mask, the airline said."

* This story is interesting on multiple levels: "'News never stops' is a phrase often used in the journalism world. And it’s a phrase Tori Yorgey, a TV reporter for NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia, took to heart when she was suddenly struck by a car during a live shot, fell and bounced right back up to finish her report."

See you tomorrow.