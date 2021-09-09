Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.9.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned alongside Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the San Francisco Bay area yesterday, making fresh efforts to nationalize California's gubernatorial recall campaign in the race's closing days.

* In related news, former President Barack Obama is the star of a new 30-second television ad in the Golden State, urging Californians to vote "no" on the state's recall ballot.

* As for polling, a new Suffolk poll found 58 percent of Californians want Newsom to remain as governor, while 41 percent support the recall. Election Day is just five days away.

* Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch kicked off a Republican gubernatorial race this morning, hoping to take on Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers next year. The Wisconsin Democratic Party soon after launched the RadicalRebecca.com website, highlighting the conservative's record.

* Speaking of Midwestern gubernatorial campaign, Republican Paul Gazelka, up until recently Minnesota's state Senate majority leader, kicked off his bid for governor yesterday. He hopes to take on Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in 2022.

* As expected, Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman in her Republican primary campaign incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.

* And in Virginia, Winsome Sears, the Republican nominee in the commonwealth's lieutenant governor race, has reportedly laid off her entire campaign staff, and an advisor to the candidate told The Hill, "We are focused on running a lean campaign." Election Day in Virginia is less than eight weeks away, and early in-person voting begins next week.