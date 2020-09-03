Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.3.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As part of a slew of new polling released yesterday, the latest national Quinnipiac survey found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump, 52% to 42%, among likely voters.

* Soon after, CNN released its latest national survey, which also found Biden leading Trump, 51% to 43%, among registered voters.

* In North Carolina, the latest Fox News poll found Biden leading Trump by four points, 50% to 46%, while a new Monmouth poll showed the former vice president with a smaller lead, 47% to 45%.

* In Wisconsin, the latest Fox News poll found Biden leading Trump, 50% to 42%. The Republican ticket narrowly carried the Badger State in 2016, and it's considered one of the most competitive 2020 battlegrounds.

* In Arizona, the latest Fox News poll found Biden leading Trump, 49% to 40%, despite the state's long tradition of being a reliably "red" state.

* In North Carolina's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the new Monmouth poll showed Cal Cunningham (D) leading incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) by the narrowest of margins, 46% to 45%. The race looked even worse for the GOP in Fox News' poll, which found Cunningham leading, 48% to 42%.

* In Arizona's closely watched U.S. Senate race, Fox News' poll found retired astronaut Mark Kelly (D) with a surprisingly large lead over appointed Sen. Martha McSally (R), 56% to 39%.

* Facebook announced this morning that it will ban new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day. That's interesting, to be sure, but aren't assorted malicious Facebook groups and pages a more serious problem?

* In Montana, where Gov. Steve Bullock (D) gave counties the option of conducting this year's elections entirely by mail, Trump's re-election campaign and the state GOP filed suit yesterday, hoping to make it more difficult for Montana voters.

* And with the presidential debate season just three weeks away, the moderators for this year's events were announced yesterday.