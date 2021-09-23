Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.23.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With only 40 days remaining in Virginia's gubernatorial race, and with early voting already underway in the commonwealth, the latest poll from the University of Mary Washington found Republican Glenn Youngkin taking the lead over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, 48 percent to 43 percent, among likely voters.

* On the other hand, Virginia Commonwealth University also released a new poll that found McAuliffe leading Youngkin, 43 percent to 34 percent among likely voters, though a sizable group of voters said they're undecided.

* The Denver Post reported overnight that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert "paid rent and utility bills with campaign funds in violation of federal campaign finance laws," according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings. The article added, "The filings, submitted to the FEC on Tuesday, also indicate that Boebert reimbursed her campaign for the $6,650 worth of payments."

* In keeping with his nearly daily habit, Donald Trump issued another statement yesterday, claiming there's "evidence" he secretly won the election that he lost. The former president added, however, that Americans haven't yet seen the proof: "When the information becomes public, people will see that it wasn't even close." I guess that's a concession that he believes we haven't yet seen the "information"?

* Speaking of Trump, after the former president started exploring ways to remove Sen. Mitch McConnell as the Senate Republicans' leader, Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens said he wouldn't back McConnell if elected.

* Despite her reputation as a relative GOP moderate, Republican Sen. Susan Collins yesterday announced her support for former Gov. Paul LePage's bid for a third term.

* And while it's almost certainly a good thing that election workers now have a legal defense fund, it's quite discouraging that election workers apparently now need a legal defense fund.