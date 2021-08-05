Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.5.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) weren't in enough trouble, New York State Democratic Committee Chair Jay Jacobs, a longtime ally of the governor, is now calling on Cuomo to resign.

* Jessica Cisneros' primary campaign against Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) last year was one of the most competitive primaries of the 2020 cycle. Though the incumbent congressman ultimately prevailed by three points, Cisneros wants a rematch in 2022.

* Speaking of rematches, former Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R) lost to incumbent Rep. Jared Golden (D) in 2018, and the Republican announced yesterday that he'll run against Golden again next year.

* The Democratic National Committee's staff is unionizing, joining the Service Employees International Union Local 500 in D.C. The New York Times noted that this will be "the first time a national party organization will have a unionized work force."

* Wisconsin election officials said this week that they've removed more than 205,000 residents from the state's voter rolls, including more than 174,000 voters who haven't cast a ballot in four years and didn't respond to a mailing.

* Speaking of the Badger State, the field of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates in Wisconsin got a little smaller yesterday, with state Sen. Chris Larson ending his campaign and endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

* And in Alaska, former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin (R) -- remember her? -- told a local church leader that she might run for the U.S. Senate next year if she believed God wants her to. Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is expected to run for re-election, but she hasn't officially announced her 2022 plans.