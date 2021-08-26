Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.26.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In case the Arizona GOP's election "audit" weren't already a mess, a state judge yesterday ordered Cyber Ninjas to preserve the records of its work for public release. USA Today reported that Republicans and the Florida-based argued that the materials are not subject to Arizona's public-records law Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah disagreed.

* On a related note, Republican state senators in Arizona said yesterday they haven't yet received so much as a partial draft of the Cyber Ninjas' report, which was slated to be released days ago.

* As her first week as New York's new Democratic governor gets underway, Gov. Kathy Hochul has reportedly chosen Democratic state Sen. Brian Benjamin to be her lieutenant governor. Assuming the new governor runs for a full term next year, it also suggests Benjamin would be her running mate.

* As Democratic anxiety rises about California's gubernatorial recall election, the White House said yesterday that President Joe Biden still plans to campaign alongside Gavin Newsom, the Democratic incumbent governor.

* Speaking of this year's elections, a new poll from Christopher Newport University's Watson Center for Civic Leadership found Democratic candidates with relatively comfortable leads in each of Virginia's statewide elections. That includes former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who leads Republican Glenn Youngkin by 9 points in the survey, 50% to 41%.

* The boundaries of Colorado's new congressional district haven't yet been drawn, but state Rep. Yadira Caraveo announced this week that she's running for the 8th district seat anyway. If the Democratic pediatrician prevails, she'll be Colorado's first Latina congressional representative.

* And in Alaska, following a lengthy process, the group trying to force a recall election against Gov. Mike Dunleavy ended its efforts this week. The Republican incumbent governor will, however, run for a second term next year.