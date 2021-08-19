Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.19.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After the Arizona Republicans' utterly bonkers election "audit" destroyed Maricopa County's voting machines, local officials want the state Senate to pony up $2.8 million. If GOP legislators balk, the county will very likely file suit.

* On Tuesday, Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin (R) released an ad trying to tie former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) to "defund the police" advocates. One day later, the McAuliffe campaign responded with this this new ad.

* Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) hasn't formally said whether he'll seek a third term next year, though it seemed notable that the Wisconsin Republican appeared on a radio show this week and said, "I'd rather be somewhere else. I'd rather do something else."

* Speaking of 2022 Senate races in battleground states, an early poll out of Florida found incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R) with only a two-point lead over Rep. Val Demings (D), his likely Democratic rival.

* With the future of President Biden's infrastructure agenda in doubt, a liberal group called Future Forward USA Action is launching a $1.4 million ad buy in support of the White House's agenda. The ads will air in six states: Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

* The National Democratic Training Committee, which offers free training programs for Democrats who want to run for office or work on campaigns, has three new national co-chairs: Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), and Nikema Williams (D-Ga.).

* And Team Trump is still eager to punish Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for not overturning his state's 2020 election results, and the former president's political operation appears to have a possible GOP rival in mind. Politico reports that the Save America PAC commissioned a poll testing the incumbent governor against former Sen. David Perdue (R), who narrowly lost his re-election bid in January.