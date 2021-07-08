Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.8.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Georgia yesterday, a Trump-appointed judge refused to block parts of the state's new voter-suppression law, concluding that it might cause voter confusion ahead of two state legislative special elections next week.

* A pro-Trump state senator in Pennsylvania announced yesterday that he's trying to collect ballots and related election materials ahead of an Arizona-style review of the Keystone State's 2020 elections. As is the case in Arizona, there is no good reason to question the accuracy of Pennsylvania's election results.

* As part of Texas' special legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) asked lawmakers to address "election integrity," which is invariably a euphemism for voter-suppression measures. Soon after, state House Republicans unveiled new measures designed to make it more difficult for Texans to cast ballots.

* In Ohio, early voting began yesterday in two congressional special elections: the 11th district, where voters will choose a successor to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge (D), and the 15th district, which is vacant because former Reps. Steve Stivers (R) retired from elected office earlier this year.

* In related news, the political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus has a preference in Ohio's 11th, endorsing Shontel Brown (D) over Nina Turner (D). Marcia Fudge has remained neutral, but the cabinet secretary's mother is also backing Brown.

* A growing number of QAnon adherents are launching campaigns for school board and other local offices, though they're being careful to avoid disclosing their affiliation with the crackpot delusion.

* And in Alaska, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's (R) detractors tried to gather enough signatures to force a recall election, but it appears they've fallen short. The Republican incumbent will, however, face voters next year when Dunleavy seeks a second term.