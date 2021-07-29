Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.29.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* To finance Arizona Republicans' utterly bonkers election "audit," Cyber Ninjas has collected more than $5.7 million in private donations. The Washington Post reported that more than 97% of the audit's costs "have so far been shouldered by donations from five organizations led by people who have promoted the false claim that the election was stolen."

* On a related note, in case the "audit" process hasn't been chaotic enough already, former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett (R), who has served as the state Senate liaison to the process, yesterday announced his intention to resign. Then he changed his mind.

* In case Democratic efforts to nationalize California's gubernatorial recall election weren't obvious enough, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stars in a new ad in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Ballots are scheduled to start reaching mailboxes in just three weeks.

* In related news, the latest Public Policy Institute of California poll found that 60% of the state's likely voters would like to see California's recall laws overhauled. It's tough to blame them.

* The progressive organization Our Revolution, which grew out of Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, is reportedly "undergoing a rebranding." Joseph Geevarghese, the group's executive director, told the Associated Press, "I think we are rooted in a bold, progressive vision, but we're also pragmatic progressives."

* The Democratic field in Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate race is poised to get a little more crowded: Roll Call reports that Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) is now expected to launch his statewide candidacy in August.

* And Reuters reported yesterday that Jared Kushner, a top adviser in the Trump White House, "plans to launch an investment firm in coming months, a move that will take him away from politics for the foreseeable future." This struck me as a little surprising, because I didn't realize he was still in politics.